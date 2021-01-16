CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Washington Monument closes indefinitely | White House begins relief talks | Latest test results
Grand Canyon battles Bethesda

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Bethesda vs. Grand Canyon (7-3)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Antelopes outshot Bethesda 70 percent to 31.8 percent and had 10 fewer turnovers en route to a 59-point victory.

SENIOR SCORING: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Asbjorn Midtgaard, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Alessandro Lever, Oscar Frayer and Sean Miller-Moore have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 71 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.SOLID STEVE: Steve Wooten has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon went 5-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Antelopes scored 67.5 points per contest across those 13 games.

