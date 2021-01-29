CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Grambling St. looks for…

Grambling St. looks for home win vs UAPB

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-12, 2-4) vs. Grambling State (5-8, 3-3)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Assembly Center. The last victory for the Golden Lions at Grambling State was a 75-66 win on Feb. 24, 2018.

SAVVY SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Christon, Trevell Cunningham, Prince Moss, Cameron Woodall and Terreon Randolph have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 56 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Lions have scored 66.2 points per game and allowed 73.8 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 56.7 points scored and 87.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cunningham has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Tigers are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 65 points. The Golden Lions are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last five road games, scoring 51 points, while allowing 83.4 per game.

STINGY STATE: Grambling State has held opposing teams to only 39.6 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SWAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD's JAIC rolling out new contracts to speed up AI acquisition

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

New subcommittee ready to face the Defense Department's future issues

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up