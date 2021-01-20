CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Gordon lifts Nicholls St.…

Gordon lifts Nicholls St. past Houston Baptist 92-83

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Ty Gordon scored a season-high 27 points as Nicholls State beat Houston Baptist 92-83 on Wednesday night. Andre Jones added 23 points for the Colonels.

Najee Garvin had 15 points for Nicholls State (7-5, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Kevin Johnson added 11 points.

Nicholls State scored 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Pedro Castro had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (2-11, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Brycen Long added 15 points. Za-Ontay Boothman had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up