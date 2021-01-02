CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Gomillion, Patton lift Cleveland…

Gomillion, Patton lift Cleveland State over IUPUI 59-49

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tre Gomillion posted 18 points as Cleveland State beat IUPUI 59-49 on Saturday.

Torrey Patton added 12 points for Cleveland State (6-3, 6-0 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Craig Beaudion chipped in eigth points. D’Moi Hodge had five steals.

Marcus Burk had 15 points for the Jaguars (1-2, 0-2). Azariah Seay added 14 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Minnett, whose 10 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Jaguars, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Cleveland State defeated IUPUI 65-62 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up