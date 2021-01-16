CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 81-74

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 9:37 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 18 points as Purdue Fort Wayne topped Milwaukee 81-74 on Saturday night. Jalon Pipkins added 16 points for the Mastodons, while Bobby Planutis chipped in 15.

Godfrey also had eight turnovers but only seven assists. Pipkins also had six rebounds.

Dylan Carl had 10 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (6-5, 5-5 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight win.

Tafari Simms had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-4, 4-3). Te’Jon Lucas added 16 points and seven assists. DeAndre Gholston had 14 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Milwaukee 81-72 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

