CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Gipson carries Tarleton State…

Gipson carries Tarleton State over Utah Valley 70-62

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 10:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Montre’ Gipson had 24 points as Tarleton State topped Utah Valley 70-62 on Saturday night.

Gipson made all 10 of his foul shots. He added six rebounds.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 16 points for Tarleton State (4-8, 1-5 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Tahj Small added 10 points and eight rebounds. Shakur Daniel had 10 points.

Trey Woodbury had 13 points for the Wolverines (6-7, 4-1). Fardaws Aimaq added nine points, 16 rebounds and five blocks.

The Texans leveled the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated Tarleton State 73-60 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up