CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Gholston scores 24 to…

Gholston scores 24 to carry Milwaukee past IUPUI 83-76

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeAndre Gholston had a career-high 24 points as Milwaukee beat IUPUI 83-76 on Saturday.

Te’Jon Lucas had 14 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee (7-6, 6-5 Horizon League). C.J. Wilbourn added 11 points. Donovan Newby had 10 points.

Milwaukee totaled 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Jaylen Minnett scored a season-high 26 points for the Jaguars (4-7, 3-7). Marcus Burk added 19 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 3-1 against the Jaguars this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up