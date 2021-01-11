INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Home » College Basketball » Georgia freshman guard Johnson…

Georgia freshman guard Johnson declared eligible by NCAA

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia freshman guard K.D. Johnson, who was the top-rated prospect in coach Tom Crean’s 2020 class, has been declared academically eligible.

Johnson sat out the Bulldogs’ first 10 games while awaiting clearance from the NCAA, which was delivered on Monday. Johnson will be a potentially important addition to Crean’s roster. The Bulldogs (7-3) have lost their first three Southeastern Conference games.

“We’re extremely excited to have K.D. eligible,” Crean said in a statement released by Georgia. “Probably the only people more excited than me are K.D. and his mother, Jada. K.D. has been with us every day in workouts and practices since last summer and has been incredibly patient and mature throughout this process. I would like to thank NCAA for their efforts as we worked to reach this resolution.”

Johnson played three seasons at Southwest DeKalb High School near Atlanta before averaging 26.2 points and 7.4 assists at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, last year.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up