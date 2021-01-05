Georgetown looks for road win vs Butler

Georgetown (3-6, 1-4) vs. Butler (2-5, 1-3) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown looks for its…

Georgetown (3-6, 1-4) vs. Butler (2-5, 1-3)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown looks for its fourth straight win over Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler’s last win at home against the Hoyas came on Feb. 2, 2016.

.JUMPING FOR JAHVON: Jahvon Blair has connected on 33.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Butler is 0-5 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hoyas. Butler has 35 assists on 69 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three outings while Georgetown has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown has scored 74 points while allowing 81.2 points over its last five games. Butler has managed 63.6 points while giving up 69.4 over its last five.

