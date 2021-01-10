INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Garza lifts No. 5 Iowa over No. 16 Minnesota 86-71

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 10:37 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 5 Iowa beat No. 16 Minnesota 86-71 on Sunday.

Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who avenged their overtime loss to the Golden Gophers on Christmas. Bohannon did not have a turnover in 36 minutes.

Iowa, which led 39-37 at halftime, opened the second half with a 22-6 run. Garza had 10 of his points in that stretch.

Minnesota (10-4, 3-4) rallied from a 63-45 deficit to get to within five points twice late in the second half. The Gophers defeated Iowa 102-95 in overtime on Dec. 25 by coming back from seven points down with 44 seconds left.

MARYLAND 66, No. 12 ILLINOIS 63

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Darryl Morsell scored 19 points, Donta Scott added 16 and Maryland upset Illinois.

The game was fast-paced and close throughout. Hakim Hart hit a 3-pointer with 4:08 left to give the Terrapins a 62-61 lead, which Maryland didn’t relinquish.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) and Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dosunmu missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it.

Aaron Wiggins added 12 points for Maryland (7-6, 2-5). The Terrapins limped in on a three-game Big Ten losing streak, including two double-digit home losses.

No. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 77, NOTRE DAME 63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift Virginia Tech over Notre Dame.

Cone connected on 5 of 11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from Wednesday’s loss at Louisville. Virginia Tech has won five of six games and five consecutive home games.

Keve Aluma added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies, who held Notre Dame to just two field goals in the second half.

Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4) with 17 points, with most of that coming from an 11-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.

