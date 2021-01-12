INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Garcia scores 20 to lead Marquette past Providence 79-69

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 11:41 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dawson Garcia tied his season high with 20 points as Marquette topped Providence 79-69 on Tuesday night.

Koby McEwen had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Marquette (7-6, 3-4 Big East Conference). D.J. Carton added 13 points. Jamal Cain had 12 points.

Nate Watson had 18 points for the Friars (7-6, 3-4). David Duke added 17 points and nine assists. A.J. Reeves had 12 points.

