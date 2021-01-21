Ga. State looks for road win vs App State

Georgia State (8-2, 2-1) vs. Appalachian State (10-5, 4-2) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia State (8-2, 2-1) vs. Appalachian State (10-5, 4-2)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks for its third straight win over Appalachian State at Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State’s last win at home against the Panthers came on Feb. 11, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: Appalachian State’s Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have collectively accounted for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mountaineers have scored 72.7 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 61.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Roberts has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mountaineers are 5-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 5-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Panthers are 6-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Appalachian State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 64.3.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Georgia State offense has averaged 75.2 possessions per game, the 22nd-most in Division I. Appalachian State has not been as uptempo as the Panthers and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 287th, nationally).

