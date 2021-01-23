CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Ga. Southern, S. Alabama meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 6:30 AM

Georgia Southern (10-6, 4-3) vs. South Alabama (8-8, 2-5)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Georgia Southern battles South Alabama. Both teams last saw action this past Friday. Georgia Southern won 84-75 in overtime at South Alabama, while South Alabama fell to Georgia Southern at home in overtime, 84-75.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Jaguars have given up just 73.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Flowers has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has 24 assists on 79 field goals (30.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Georgia Southern has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.

