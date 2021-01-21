Ga. Southern, S. Alabama meet in conference play

Georgia Southern (9-6, 3-3) vs. South Alabama (8-7, 2-4) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun…

Georgia Southern (9-6, 3-3) vs. South Alabama (8-7, 2-4)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Georgia Southern faces South Alabama. Georgia Southern won 63-56 over Troy in its last outing. South Alabama lost 83-77 to Appalachian State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 59 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Jaguars have allowed only 71.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 80.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Flowers has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia Southern is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Eagles are 3-6 when opponents score more than 65.

COLD SPELL: Georgia Southern has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.