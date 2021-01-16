CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Funk scores 18 to…

Funk scores 18 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 75-70

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Bucknell narrowly beat Lehigh 75-70 on Saturday.

John Meeks had 12 points for Bucknell (1-4, 1-4 Patriot League), which snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak. Miles Latimer added 10 points. Xander Rice had 10 points, including the clinching free throws with. 8.2 seconds left.

Marques Wilson had 26 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-4, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up