Fulkerson, No. 9 Tennessee visit A&M

No. 9 Tennessee (8-1, 2-1) vs. Texas A&M (6-3, 1-2) Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 9 Tennessee (8-1, 2-1) vs. Texas A&M (6-3, 1-2)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as John Fulkerson and No. 9 Tennessee will battle Emanuel Miller and Texas A&M. The senior Fulkerson is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Miller, a sophomore, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Miller has averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Aggies. Complementing Miller is Quenton Jackson, who is putting up 12.1 points per game. The Volunteers have been led by Fulkerson, who is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.EFFICIENT EMANUEL: In nine games this season, Texas A&M’s Miller has shot 62 percent.

WINNING WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Aggies are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Texas A&M has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 59.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has allowed only 57.1 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-lowest figure in the country. The Texas A&M offense has averaged just 67.3 points through nine games (ranked 215th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.