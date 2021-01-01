CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Fritz carries Canisius over St. Peter’s 70-58

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 4:51 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacco Fritz recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Canisius to a 70-58 win over St. Peter’s on Friday.

Jordan Henderson had 14 points for Canisius (2-3, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Armon Harried added seven rebounds.

KC Ndefo had 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Peacocks (6-4, 3-2). Doug Edert added 15 points. Daryl Banks III had 11 points and six assists.

