Fresno State looks for home win vs NM

New Mexico (5-10, 1-10) vs. Fresno State (6-6, 4-6) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico (5-10, 1-10) vs. Fresno State (6-6, 4-6)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its sixth straight win over New Mexico at Save Mart Center. The last victory for the Lobos at Fresno State was a 77-62 win on Jan. 2, 2016.

LEADING THE WAY: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson has averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds while Isaiah Hill has put up 10.5 points. For the Lobos, Makuach Maluach has averaged 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while Saquan Singleton has put up 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 66.3 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MAKUACH: Maluach has connected on 30.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-6 when they allow at least 73 points and 6-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Lobos are 0-8 when allowing 68 or more points and 5-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has dropped its last three road games, scoring 54 points and allowing 64.7 points during those contests. Fresno State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MWC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.3 free throws per game this season and 24.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.