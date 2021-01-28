CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Freshman Cross leaves Miami…

Freshman Cross leaves Miami Hurricanes’ basketball program

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Freshman forward Matt Cross has left the Miami Hurricanes’ program, the latest personnel loss for a reeling team plagued by injuries.

No reason was given when Miami made the announcement Thursday.

Cross started nine games, ranked fifth on the team in points and fourth in rebounds, and shot 20 for 50 from 3-point range. He didn’t play in Wednesday’s loss at Florida State, when Miami used six scholarship players.

The Hurricanes (6-9, 2-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) play Saturday at Wake Forest.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More paid leave for feds on the table, as COVID-19 reconciliation talks begin

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

DoD's JAIC rolling out new contracts to speed up AI acquisition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up