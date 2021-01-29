CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Free throws in final second lifts SE Missouri to win

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 12:20 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — DQ Nicholas hit a tying 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and Eric Reed Jr. made a pair of free throws with less than a second to play, lifting Southeast Missouri State to a 64-62 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.

After Nicholas big shot from the right wing, the Cougars took the ball to the basket and Jordan Love stole it away. Love took a couple dribbles and fed the ball to Reed on the wing, who was fouled as he went in for a layup.

Reed calmly made both free throws with .5 seconds left for Southeast Missouri’s only lead of the game.

Nana Akenten posted 10 points, Reed nine and Nicholas seven with seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (5-10, 3-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Nygal Russell added six steals.

Sidney Wilson scored a career-high 23 points for the Cougars (5-6, 3-2). Courtney Carter added 11 points and six assists. Cam Williams had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

