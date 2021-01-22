CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Forrest leads Appalachian State over Georgia State 80-71

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 8:47 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest had a season-high 23 points as Appalachian State topped Georgia State 80-71 on Friday night.

Adrian Delph had 17 points for Appalachian State (11-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Michael Almonacy added 13 points and Donovan Gregory had 12 points.

Eliel Nsoseme had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-3, 2-2). Kane Williams added 14 points and Collin Moore had 11 points.

