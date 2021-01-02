CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose stable after stroke

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 1:03 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose has been hospitalized after a stroke.

The school said the 63-year-old Rose was stricken Thursday and has been stabilized.

“The Rose family expressed appreciation for the love and support they have received,” the school said in a statement Saturday.

Rose coached BYU for 14 seasons before retiring in 2019. He won 348 games, second most in the program, and led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament eight times.

Rose had a heart attack in 2019 and was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2009. He recovered from both but still undergoes periodic scans.

