Forbes scores 23 to lift Tulane over Temple 81-64

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 3:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had a career-high 23 points as Tulane topped Temple 81-64 on Sunday.

Before the game there was a moment of silence for Temple Hall of Fame coach John Chaney, who passed away on Friday at the age of 89.

Kevin Cross had 15 points for Tulane (7-5, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Walker added 15 points and eight assists. Gabe Watson had 13 points. Tyland Pope had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Jake Forrester had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Owls (4-5, 3-5). Damian Dunn added 15 points. Jeremiah Williams had 2 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Temple defeated Tulane 65-57 on Jan. 16.

