Forbes scores 20 and Tulane beats East Carolina 60-56

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 4:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 20 points as Tulane defeated East Carolina 60-56 on Saturday.

Gabe Watson had 13 points for Tulane (6-2, 1-2 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Walker added 10 points. Kevin Cross had seven rebounds.

Brandon Suggs had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (7-2, 1-2). J.J. Miles added 11 points. Jayden Gardner had seven rebounds.

The Green Wave leveled the season series against the Pirates and ended a six-game losing streak versus East Carolina with the win. East Carolina defeated Tulane 68-58 on Dec. 22.

