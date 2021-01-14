CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Flowers scores 27 to lead LIU-Brooklyn past Wagner 77-66

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 11:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers tied his career high with 27 points and had eight rebounds and five steals as Long Island-Brooklyn got past Wagner 77-66 on Thursday night.

Eral Penn had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Long Island-Brooklyn (4-1, 4-1 Northeast Conference). Virshon Cotton added six assists.

Alex Morales tied a career high with 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (1-5, 1-4). Will Martinez added 14 points.

