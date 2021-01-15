INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Flowers leads South Alabama…

Flowers leads South Alabama over Appalachian St. 73-64

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Flowers had a season-high 31 points as South Alabama beat Appalachian State 73-64 on Friday night.

Flowers shot 7 for 9 on 3-pointers.

KK Curry had 16 points and nine rebounds for South Alabama (8-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tyreke Locure added 14 points. Jamal West had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Donovan Gregory had 14 points for the Mountaineers (9-5, 3-2). Michael Almonacy added 12 points. Adrian Delph had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up