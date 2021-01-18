Florida looks to knock off No. 6 Tennessee

No. 6 Tennessee (10-1, 4-1) vs. Florida (6-4, 3-3) Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 6 Tennessee (10-1, 4-1) vs. Florida (6-4, 3-3)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee looks to give Florida its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Florida’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 4 Auburn Tigers 69-47 on Jan. 18, 2020. Tennessee has moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Vanderbilt last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors. John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Volunteers points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MANN: Tre Mann has connected on 40.5 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Tennessee’s Jaden Springer has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 56.3 percent of them, and is 2 for 6 over the past three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Florida has an assist on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) across its past three contests while Tennessee has assists on 54 of 79 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 57.2 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

