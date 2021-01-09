CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Five in double figures…

Five in double figures for Montana in win over Whitworth

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 8:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Vazquez had 14 points to lead five Montana players in double figures as the Grizzlies beat Division III Whitworth 84-67 on Saturday.

Robby Beasley III and Brandon Whitney added 12 points apiece for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan chipped in 11 points, and Kyle Owens had 10.

Liam Fitzgerald had 13 points and five steals for the Pirates. Miguel Lopez also scored 13 points. Rowan Anderson had 11 points and eight assists.

Montana led 40-36 at halftime.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up