FIU looks to end streak vs Charlotte

Florida International (8-8, 2-6) vs. Charlotte (7-7, 3-3) Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to extend Florida International’s conference losing streak to six games. Florida International’s last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 68-55 on Jan. 8. Charlotte is coming off a 74-71 win at Florida Atlantic in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 42 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. For Florida International, Radshad Davis, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have combined to account for 43 percent of all Florida International scoring.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Antonio Daye, Jr. has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has 33 assists on 64 field goals (51.6 percent) over its past three games while Florida International has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Florida International offense has averaged 75 possessions per game, the 20th-most in Division I. Charlotte has not been as uptempo as the Panthers and is averaging only 65.4 possessions per game (ranked 328th, nationally).

