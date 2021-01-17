CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Ferguson scores 24 to lift Colgate past Holy Cross 96-87

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 4:28 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson had a career-high 24 points as Colgate defeated Holy Cross 96-87 on Sunday.

Ferguson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Burns had 14 points for Colgate (5-1, 5-1 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Burns was 1 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 from the foul line. Jeff Woodward added 12 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points.

Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-4, 2-4). Matt Faw added 20 points. Austin Butler had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Colgate defeated Holy Cross 95-55 on Saturday.

