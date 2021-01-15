CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Ferguson lifts Lipscomb over North Florida 84-72

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 11:04 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Romeao Ferguson had a season-high 21 points as Lipscomb topped North Florida 84-72 on Friday night.

Parker Hazen had 17 points for Lipscomb (9-6, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 15 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points and four assists.

Josh Endicott had 15 points for the Ospreys (3-10, 1-2). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 15 points. Carter Hendricksen had seven rebounds.

