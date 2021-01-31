FDU looks to extend streak vs Bryant

Bryant (10-4, 6-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (4-9, 3-4) Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh…

Bryant (10-4, 6-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (4-9, 3-4)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Bryant. In its last seven wins against the Bulldogs, Fairleigh Dickinson has won by an average of 7 points. Bryant’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, a 73-72 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Elyjah Williams, Jahlil Jenkins and Joe Munden Jr. have combined to account for 48 percent of all Knights scoring this season, though their output has slipped to 32 percent over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Knights have scored 77.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.POTENT PETER: Peter Kiss has connected on 42.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 4-4 when it scores at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 4-4 when opponents score more than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 88.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs third among Division I teams. The Fairleigh Dickinson defense has allowed 80.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 299th overall).

