Faulkner lifts Northern Kentucky over UIC 72-68

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:18 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Kentucky edged past Illinois-Chicago 72-68 on Friday night.

Marques Warrick added 20 points and Bryson Langdon had 13 for Northern Kentucky (8-8, 6-5 Horizon League).

Zion Griffin had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Flames (8-6, 5-4). Michael Diggins and Maurice Commander each had 12 points.

