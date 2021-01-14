CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » FAU hangs on for…

FAU hangs on for 81-79 win over FIU

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Jailyn Ingram had 24 points and Florida Atlantic held off Florida International for an 81-79 win on Thursday night.

Antonio Daye, Jr. made a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left to help the Panthers pull within 1, but after Everett Winchester made 1o f 2 free throws following a quick foul, Daye couldn’t connect on a game-winning 3-point attempt.

B.J. Greenlee and Michael Forrest each scored 11 points for Florida Atlantic (6-6, 1-2 Conference USA), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Winchester had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Radshad Davis had 16 points for the Panthers (8-5, 2-3). Daye, Jr. added 15 points. Tevin Brewer had 14 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up