CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » FAU controls OT, beats…

FAU controls OT, beats Charlotte 66-53

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic outscored Charlotte 16-3 in the extra period to earn a 66-53 win on Friday night.

The 49ers’ made a 3-pointer to even the contest at 50 with 26 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Michael Forrest had 21 points to lead the Owls.

Bryan Greenlee had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (8-6, 3-2 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Karlis Silins added 10 points and three assists. Everett Winchester had nine rebounds.

Florida Atlantic scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jahmir Young had 22 points for the 49ers (6-7, 2-3). Jordan Shepherd added 13 points. Jhery Matos had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More than a million solders will be in Army's new pay, personnel IT system by year's end

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up