Falden carries Winthrop over Charleston Southern 85-69

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 7:33 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charles Falden posted 14 points as Winthrop extended its season-opening win streak to eight games, beating Charleston Southern 85-69 on Monday.

Adonis Arms had 10 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop (8-0, 5-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added eight rebounds and eight assists. Micheal Anumba had eight rebounds.

Emorie Knox had 15 points for the Buccaneers (1-6, 0-3). Terence Porter Jr. added 13 points and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 12 points.

