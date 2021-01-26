ETSU looks to extend streak vs Chattanooga

Chattanooga (12-5, 3-5) vs. East Tennessee State (9-5, 5-1) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Chattanooga (12-5, 3-5) vs. East Tennessee State (9-5, 5-1)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chattanooga. In its last 10 wins against the Mocs, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 15 points. Chattanooga’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2016, a 73-67 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Ledarrius Brewer, Damari Monsanto, David Sloan and Silas Adheke have combined to account for 61 percent of East Tennessee State’s scoring this year and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Chattanooga, Malachi Smith, David Jean-Baptiste, Stefan Kenic, A.J. Caldwell and Darius Banks have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Chattanooga scoring.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Buccaneers have scored 74.2 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 60.8 per game they put up against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MALACHI: M. Smith has connected on 34.9 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: East Tennessee State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 64.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buccaneers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mocs. East Tennessee State has an assist on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Chattanooga has assists on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SoCon teams. The Mocs have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

