Ertel scores 21 to lead UAB over Rice 78-68

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 9:50 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel had a season-high 21 points as UAB beat Rice 78-68 on Friday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 16 points and six rebounds for UAB (11-2, 4-1 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan added 14 points. Jalen Benjamin had 10 points.

Chris Mullins had 18 points for the Owls (10-5, 4-3). Quincy Olivari added 17 points. Mylyjael Poteat had 10 points.

