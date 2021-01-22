CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Edwards scores 37 to lift Pepperdine past Pacific 85-68

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 12:05 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kessler Edwards had a career-high 37 points plus 11 rebounds as Pepperdine beat Pacific 85-68 on Thursday night.

Edwards shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Darryl Polk Jr. had 11 points for Pepperdine (6-6, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Colbey Ross added seven points and 11 assists.

The Waves forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Pierre Crockrell II had 19 points for the Tigers (5-2, 2-1), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Jahbril Price-Noel added 15 points. Jordan Bell had seven rebounds.

