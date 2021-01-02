CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Edler-Davis leads CS Bakersfield past Long Beach St. 89-76

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:26 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Edler-Davis had 15 points to lead six Cal State Bakersfield players in double figures as the Roadrunners beat Long Beach State 89-76 on Saturday. Justin McCall added 13 points for the Roadrunners. Czar Perry chipped in 11, Taze Moore scored 11 and Shawn Stith had 10. McCall also had eight rebounds.

Isaiah Washington had 18 points for the Beach (2-3, 1-1 Big West Conference). Joe Hampton added 14 points. Trever Irish had 14 points.

Michael Carter III, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Beach, had seven points (3 of 10).

The Roadrunners evened the season series against the Beach with the win. Long Beach State defeated Cal State Bakersfield 90-89 last Friday.

