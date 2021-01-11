ECU, Cincy meet in conference play

East Carolina (7-3, 1-3) vs. Cincinnati (3-7, 1-4) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes…

East Carolina (7-3, 1-3) vs. Cincinnati (3-7, 1-4)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as East Carolina battles Cincinnati. East Carolina fell 69-63 at home to South Florida on Saturday. Cincinnati lost 82-76 on the road against Wichita State on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: East Carolina has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs, Bitumba Baruti and J.J. Miles have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Pirates points over the team’s last five games.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Bearcats have scored 71.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 67.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: David DeJulius has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for nine field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has an assist on 48 of 76 field goals (63.2 percent) across its previous three outings while East Carolina has assists on 42 of 64 field goals (65.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 72.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Bearcats have pushed that total to 74.1 possessions per game over their last five games.

