Eaton leads Arkansas St. past Texas-Arlington 83-75 in OT

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:37 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had 18 points as Arkansas State got past Texas-Arlington 83-75 in overtime on Friday night. Norchad Omier and Malcolm Farrington added 15 points each for the Red Wolves. Omier also had 20 rebounds.

Caleb Fields had 14 points and seven assists for Arkansas State (6-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Sam Griffin scored a career-high 28 points and had six rebounds for the Mavericks (8-9, 4-5). Shahada Wells added 19 points. Patrick Mwamba had 11 points. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had four points, nine rebounds, and six blocks.

Mwamba hit a 3-pointer to give UTA a 75-74 lead with 2:43 left in overtime but the Red Wolves scored the final nine points. The Mavericks committed a turnover and went 0 for 4 from the field in the last two minutes.

