E. Michigan faces Calvin College

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Calvin College vs. Eastern Michigan (3-4)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to battle the Knights of Division III Calvin College. Eastern Michigan lost 96-63 at Toledo in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ty Groce, Yeikson Montero, Bryce McBride, Drew Lowder and Miles Gibson have combined to account for 76 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 61 percent over the last five games.GROCE GOOD FROM DEEP: Through seven games, Eastern Michigan’s Ty Groce has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 73.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan went 6-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Eagles scored 58.8 points per contest across those nine contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

