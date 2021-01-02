CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » E. Illinois tops Tennessee…

E. Illinois tops Tennessee Tech 87-81

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 8:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Marvin Johnson and Josiah Wallace scored 19 points apiece as Eastern Illinois topped Tennessee Tech 87-81 on Saturday. Kashawn Charles added 16 points for the Panthers.

George Dixon had six rebounds for Eastern Illinois (4-5, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Damaria Franklin had 25 points for the Golden Eagles (1-10, 1-3). Jr. Clay added 19 points. Shandon Goldman had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up