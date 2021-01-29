CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
E. Illinois looks to end streak vs Southeast Mo.

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Eastern Illinois (5-12, 2-8) vs. Southeast Missouri (5-10, 3-6)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri looks to extend Eastern Illinois’s conference losing streak to eight games. Eastern Illinois’ last OVC win came against the Murray State Racers 74-68 on Jan. 7. Southeast Missouri is coming off a 64-62 win at home over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Southeast Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Harris, DQ Nicholas, Nana Akenten and Nolan Taylor have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Redhawks have allowed only 69.7 points per game to Ohio Valley opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 74.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Josiah Wallace has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last three games. Wallace has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Illinois has lost its last five road games, scoring 57.4 points, while allowing 66.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 24.2 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

