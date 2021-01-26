Duquesne looks to extend streak vs Fordham

Duquesne (4-6, 3-5) vs. Fordham (1-7, 1-7) Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks…

Duquesne (4-6, 3-5) vs. Fordham (1-7, 1-7)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. Duquesne has won by an average of 5 points in its last five wins over the Rams. Fordham’s last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, an 80-57 win.

.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Rams have scored 49.9 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Cobb has directly created 42 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 60 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over his past three games.

COLD SPELL: Duquesne has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fordham has averaged only 49 points per game over its last five games. The Rams are giving up 61.2 points per game over that span.

