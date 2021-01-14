INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Dunn scores 20 to…

Dunn scores 20 to lift Temple past UCF 62-55

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn had a career-high 20 points as Temple got past Central Florida 62-55 on Thursday.

Jeremiah Williams had 12 points for Temple (2-3, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). De’Vondre Perry added 10 points, and J.P. Moorman II had 13 rebounds.

Darin Green Jr. had 17 points for the Knights (3-4, 1-3). Isaiah Adams added 17 points, C.J. Walker had eight rebounds, and Dre Fuller Jr. tied a career high with 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Non-teleworking feds should reconsider commute plans in DC next week, OPM says

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

Pentagon puts budgeteers in charge of business process reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up