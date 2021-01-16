INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Dunn scores 20 to lift Temple past Tulane 65-57

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 3:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 18 points as Temple beat Tulane 65-57 on Saturday.

Jake Forrester added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Temple (3-3, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). De’Vondre Perry added 10 points and seven rebounds. J.P. Moorman II had nine rebounds, four assists and six points.

The Owls extended a 28-26 halftime lead by scoring the first 11 points after intermission with Forrester scoring eight. Temple held Tulane scoreless for the first 5:39 of the second half and the Green Wave never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Jaylen Forbes had 14 points for the Green Wave (6-4, 1-4). Sion James added 13 points.

