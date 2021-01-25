CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Dotsenko leads Tarleton State past Howard Payne 113-53

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 11:37 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Konstantin Dotsenko had 25 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting and Tarleton State easily defeated Division III Howard Payne 113-53 on Monday night.

Montre’ Gipson added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Texans.

Freddy Hicks had 10 points for Tarleton State (3-7), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Shakur Daniel added 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The 113 points were a season best for Tarleton State, which also achieved a season-high 28 assists.

Jerren Godfrey had 11 points for the Yellow Jackets. Harold Myart added 10 points. Tyrell Thompson had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

