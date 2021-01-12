INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Diong lifts UNLV past Saint Katherine College 95-34

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 7:35 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 18 points and 10 rebounds as UNLV easily defeated Saint Katherine College 95-34 on Tuesday.

Moses Wood and David Jenkins Jr. added 17 points apiece for UNLV (2-6). Bryce Hamilton chipped in 15 points and Diong made 9 of 12 shots.

Zach Rhodes had 10 points for the Firebirds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

